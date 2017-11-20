New apps allow parents to monitor teens’ internet, phones

The Problem Solvers looked for programs that are family friendly and give parents the power to monitor what’s happening on their kid’s phone. There are several options out there. Each program offers unique features.

Circle is a 3-inch box that connects to the Wi-Fi network. It gives parents the ability to closely watch what kids are up to on their devices.

It allows parents to block mature content like gambling and dating sites, limit the amount of time spent on each app.

Circle can even block specific apps all together. The device runs for $99 and the service costs $9.99 for the first 10 devices.

Net Nanny gives parents wide control over what kids see on the internet. Parents pick settings based on several categories like blocking all content related drugs and alcohol.

Parents can also ask New Nanny to email parents a warning every time their kid has internet activity that relates to weapons or suicide, for example.

Net Nanny also give parents the power to block apps. Net Nanny offers its service for 5 computers and up starting at $59.99 a year.

Teen Safe gives parents the power to track their son or daughter’s search words, texts, and exact locations.

The locations feature is popular because it can help prevent texting and driving.

If a parent tracks their child’s location and if know they are behind the wheel, they have the ability to pause all access to messaging apps and the internet. TeenSafe divides its service up by the control and monitor function.

The monitoring costs $14.95 a month. TeenSafe control costs $9.99.

With so many options out there, experts we spoke with say it’s best for each family to do their research and find the program that suits their family’s’ needs best.