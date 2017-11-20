Neighborhood wants traffic study to stop accidents along Alameda Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Neighbors living along Alameda Avenue in West Wash Park are asking the city of Denver to conduct a traffic study along the street in hopes of finding solutions to prevent accidents and speeding drivers.

Shawnda Maher calls herself "a pro" at calling 911 because she's had to report so many accidents in front of her home.

"All of us neighbors have been worried we are going to come out here and find someone dead. Especially when you see someone leave on a stretcher and you want to get something done," said Maher.

Maher and her neighbors are ramping up efforts to get the city to conduct a traffic study with the hope that traffic engineers can find creatively solutions to cut down on speeding drivers and crashes.

"Those are the people who can really come up with options we regular citizens can’t see," said Maher.

According to statistics provided by Denver Police, there were 57 accidents along Alameda Avenue between S Downing Street and S Lincoln Street from October 2016 through September 30, 2017.

Recently, a car crashed into Maher's neighbor's home. Maher said without a tree that slowed it down, the car would have killed the mother and daughter inside. The next week, Maher watched someone get carted away in a stretcher because of another crash.

"We need something to happen sooner rather than later given how everything is escalating," said Maher.

The neighborhood is requesting people call 3-1-1 or email the city and say they support a traffic study along Alameda.

There will be a community meeting on December 5 at 5:30 at Washington Street Community Center hosted by Councilman Jolon Clark to talk about issues along Alameda.