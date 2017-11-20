Mother of 3-year-old who died of cancer helps sick kids get to appointments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When Jeri Jones lost her 3-year-old son Daniel to cancer, she knew she had to help out other kids struggling with the same thing as Daniel.

So she started Daniel’s Care Van. Working with Children’s Hospital, families sign up if they don’t have transportation.

Jeri then picks them up, drives them to the hospital and takes them home at no cost to the families.

She even once drove to Nebraska to pick up a family whose car didn’t work so they could make their treatment.

Right now, she drives her own vehicle but hopes the nonprofit will expand to include mini vans that can support driving more families.

Especially when she’s driving families all over the front range to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Families can thank Jeri’s son Daniel for the inspiration behind the service.

Back when Daniel was going through treatment, he got a big bouquet of balloons delivered to his hospital room.

When his mom asked him what she should do with them, Daniel told her to give them to the kids crying in the playroom. He told his mom, maybe they won’t cry anymore.