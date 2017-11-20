Gov. Hickenlooper pardons 22 criminal offenders; names released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Governor John Hickenlooper has pardoned 22 individuals for crimes committed in the state within the last several years.

The governor received over 470 applications and said he personally spent about 50 hours reviewing various applications and each victim, if there was one, was made aware.

There were no offenders guilt of major crimes like murder or domestic violence.

"These are 22 people who at one time in Colorado did something that forever changed their lives the consequences have kept them from advancing at work, at renting an apartment, walking into a job interview and getting a fair shot. It's gotten in the way of them what they consider more meaningful lives," Hickenlooper said at a press conference.

There is one armed robbery and several marijuana possessions - in some cases from decades ago - and of course pot is now legal in the state.

Each one of the individuals pardoned pleaded guilty initially and the governor said each one of these people turned their life around in a meaningful way that warranted a pardon.

The names and crimes of each person pardoned is found below:

Breana Bright - Theft from 2007

Linda Burch - marijuana possession 1992

Robert Busse - criminal trespass in 1989

Jerome Casper - theft in 1983

Donald Corkum - theft in 1978

Trina Cutcher - possession of controlled substance 1996

Donald Haggart - aggregated motor vehicle assault in 1988

Robert Harsh - marijuana possession in 1972

Mark Horner - theft in 1997

Christopher Karr - providing False information in 1994

Travis Leach - marijuana possession in 2005

Judith Lopez - 2nd degree forgery in 1981

Joe Maestas - possession of controlled substance in 1992

Louis Mitchell - Possessiion if Marijuana in 2000

Charles Pope - Taking parts of motor vehicle in 1962

Demitrius Roberts - Possesion of controlled substance in 1995

Frances A Sagel - Forgery in 1996

Bounlom Souvannamacho - common theft in 1994

Wayne Thomas - Aggravated Robbery use of a deadly weapon in 1997

David Thyfault - Marijuana Possession in 1969

James Wachsman - Selling Marijuana in 1972

Matthew Eschenfelder - theft in 2005