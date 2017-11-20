Gov. Hickenlooper pardons 22 criminal offenders; names released

DENVER -- Governor John Hickenlooper has pardoned 22 individuals for crimes committed in the state within the last several years.
The governor received over 470 applications and said he personally spent about 50 hours reviewing various applications and each victim, if there was one, was made aware.
There were no offenders guilt of major crimes like murder or domestic violence.
"These are 22 people who at one time in Colorado did something that forever changed their lives the consequences have kept them from advancing at work, at renting an apartment, walking into a job interview and getting a fair shot. It's gotten in the way of them what they consider more meaningful lives," Hickenlooper said at a press conference.
There is one armed robbery and several marijuana possessions - in some cases from decades ago - and of course pot is now legal in the state.
Each one of the individuals pardoned pleaded guilty initially and the governor said each one of these people turned their life around in a meaningful way that warranted a pardon.
The names and crimes of each person pardoned is found below:
Breana Bright - Theft from 2007
Linda Burch - marijuana possession 1992
Robert Busse - criminal trespass in 1989
Jerome Casper - theft in 1983
Donald Corkum - theft in 1978
Trina Cutcher - possession of controlled substance 1996
Donald Haggart - aggregated motor vehicle assault in 1988
Robert Harsh - marijuana possession in 1972
Mark Horner - theft in 1997
Christopher Karr - providing False information in 1994
Travis Leach - marijuana possession in 2005
Judith Lopez - 2nd degree forgery in 1981
Joe Maestas - possession of controlled substance in 1992
Louis Mitchell - Possessiion if Marijuana in 2000
Charles Pope - Taking parts of motor vehicle in 1962
Demitrius Roberts - Possesion of controlled substance in 1995
Frances A Sagel - Forgery in 1996
Bounlom Souvannamacho - common theft in 1994
Wayne Thomas - Aggravated Robbery use of a deadly weapon in 1997
David Thyfault - Marijuana Possession in 1969
James Wachsman - Selling Marijuana in 1972
Matthew Eschenfelder - theft in 2005