Dogs seized in animal cruelty case get much needed grooming, love

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. -- Two dogs rescued from a property in La Plata County last week are in better condition after receiving some much needed grooming.

Nicole Ferguson, who own The Dapper Dog grooming services, offered to help clean up the two dogs after being contacted by the La Plata Country Humane Society.

Ferguson, who volunteers her services to the humane society for dogs that are in need of grooming before going up for adoption, says this is the worst case she’s ever see.

Ferguson described the two female Shih Tzus as being in obvious pain, hardly able to move and smelling of feces.

The hair was so matted it was as hard as a cast. One of the dog’s nails were so long, they started to curl and puncture the pads of her paws.

“I love dogs so much. I don’t understand what kind of person could treat a dog that way, with so much neglect! Yea it just breaks my heart,” explained Ferguson.

She believes after a little socialization, the dogs will be ready for a new home. No word on if and when the pups will be up for adoption.

As for the seizure of 110 animals last week, there is an ongoing animal abuse investigation. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata County Humane Society haven’t identified the person cited for animal cruelty.

Humane society officials didn’t immediately say what will happen to the animals. La Plata County spokeswoman Megan Graham says the animals are being cared for but would not provide details.