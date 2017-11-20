DACA supporters protest Senator Michael Bennet, accuse him of not doing enough

DENVER — Throughout 2017 it was common to see protests throughout Denver.

It is rare however to see a protest at a Democrat lawmaker’s office.

But that was the case Monday, as several dozen supporters of DACA gathered at Democratic Senator Michael Bennet’s Office.

“This is the only home we know,” Ana Karina Casas, a former Bennet intern said.

So why are Dreamers targeting Senator Bennet? After all, he supports the Dream Act.

It’s because they want Senator Bennet to withhold his vote on a debt ceiling increase until the Dream Act is passed, potentially shutting down the federal government.

“We are definitely running out of time,” Gladis Ibarra, a DACA recipient said.

After the rally, supporters stormed Bennet’s Office asking for a meeting with him. That request was denied but staffers did communicate he supports their cause but just doesn’t believe threatening a shutdown was the right way to proceed.

Laurie Cipriano, Bennet’s Press Secretary, issued the following statement: “Michael shares the concerns of Dreamers and has long been a champion of fixing our broken immigration system. He is a co-sponsor of the Dream Act and believes we absolutely need to pass this legislation immediately. Supporting and protecting Dreamers keeps our families strong, boosts our economy, and strengthens our national security.”

The first Dreamers are scheduled for self deportation in early March if Congress does not act.