“Cyanide bomb” expert under investigation by Colorado agriculture

LAPORTE, Colo. -- Plenty of residents living in Laporte’s dog-friendly Rolling Hills neighborhood love animals; chickens and horses prominently roam between large family homes, pens, and yards.

But a man living on Moccasin Circle has some of his neighbors feeling threatened.

They tell FOX31, they are uncomfortable with the private property owner setting cage traps, placing unknown objects (like spikes) into groomed ground, and according to police allegedly setting out poison to kill skunks.

“The wildlife is not his to kill. That`s why we live out here to enjoy the wildlife and I would appreciate it if he would stop killing the wildlife in our neighborhood,” Michelle Timson said last week during an on-camera interview.

Timson called the FOX31 Problem Solvers after seeing our investigation into a federal program which uses “cyanide bombs” (also known as M-44s) and other traps to kill coyotes.

Our report detailed accidents nationwide, one in which nearly killed a Pocatello, Idaho teenager and did kill his pet dog.

M-44s are described as looking like sprinkler heads stuck vertically in the ground. The spring-loaded mechanism, with a sodium cyanide capsule implanted on top, can shoot fatal doses of poison up to five feet, typically into a wild canine’s mouth or nose.

Timson said she did a double-take the next time she looked over her short-fence along the property line.

What she saw looked a lot like an M-44, covered in netting and paste and surrounded by fresh fruit.

The placement of the out-of-place device was within her horses' reach.

Timson told FOX31, “It bothers me because of the reports I`ve read of it (M-44's accidentally exploding) happening to other children and pets. And my children are here daily and I`ve had to move my livestock and lock my dogs up just in case it`s loaded.”

If it was loaded - that was her question.

On Tuesday last week, two Larimer County Sheriff`s Deputies and an expert from the United States Department of Agriculture responded to investigate.

The USDA investigator, who declined to provide his full name, said on camera, “They asked us to come and say, ‘Could that be an M-44? And all I can say tell you is; that it could be.”

Some other property owner might get the benefit of the doubt that the suspicious object was benign, but the Moccasin land is owned by Dr. Major Boddicker.

Boddicker sells top-rated coyote callers online and is considered a leading expert on cyanide bombs and the killing of predators.

His books about wild canine control include Crit'r Gettin: The use of the M-44 and Coyote Getters.

“To me it`s just very dangerous,” said Timson, “and I don`t know what`s on his property.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers visited Boddicker's house, left a business card, and called to leave a message, but didn't get any response.

The Larimer County Sheriff directed our inquiries to the Colorado State Department of Agriculture.

On Friday, the C.D.A told neighbors the unknown object “is not an M-44”, but that agency only added to the mystery with another statement.

C.D.A. emailed the FOX31 Problem Solvers that the matter “continues to be an open investigation for other factors unrelated to M-44s."

As of earlier this month, cyanide bombs, steel leg holds, and neck snares to catch coyotes were banned in Colorado under a federal judge’s order for use on public lands, but this Laporte-neighborhood-scare has raised an interesting scenario to those who oppose the poisoning of animals anywhere, anytime.

Erik Molvar, Executive Director of Western Watersheds Project, remains uncomfortable with the legality of planting M-44’s on private land by private citizens.

Molvar said, even if the state investigation shows Boddicker wasn’t using M-44’s in this circumstance, the uncertainty of all the “what-ifs” still has neighbors nervous for their pets and children.

“They`re no excuse to have these kinds of poison land mines sprinkled around the landscape regardless of whether its public land or private land. Sooner or later somebody`s pets, somebody’s animals are going to be killed by them. It`s almost inevitable,” Molvar told FOX31.

FOX31 asked federal USDA officials if Boddicker had any valid pest/predator control licenses and were told; "Wildlife Services did not place any M44s at this location and the State does not allow M44s to be used by private citizens. For additional questions, you need to contact the State."