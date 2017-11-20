Body found near river in Fremont County investigated as a homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a body was found near the Arkansas River in Fremont County on Nov. 17.

Deputies responded to a call near the Texas Creek area, about a mile from Highway 69, just off of Highway 50 at around 5 p.m. that Friday.

They could not conduct a thorough investigation on Friday once the scene became dark.

The investigation kicked up on Sat., Nov. 18 but had not yet been labeled a homicide. The updated information regarding the death was issued to the public on Monday.

The victim’s identity and cause of death is not available at this time; no other information is being released as the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have information about this incident to give them a call.