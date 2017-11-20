Black Friday Sale at MD Body and Med Spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This holiday season, feel sexy and confident. The proven CoolSculpting technology can help you slim down and get the results you want. Brandy Montoya from MD Body and Med Spa joined us this morning to show off the amazing results their clients are getting.

MD Body and Med Spa is having a black Friday sale! You can get 20% back on black Friday. They will also add 20% more too any amount you contribute towards your account at MD Body and Med Spa.

Call MD Body and Med Spa today! They're the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Colorado with more than 7,000 procedures performed. Call them at (303)220-1100, or find them online at MDBodyAndMedSpa.com.