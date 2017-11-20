Armed suspect robs Bank of the West branch in Denver

DENVER – Police and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force need your help to identify a man wanted for robbing a bank in Denver.

The robbery happened Monday around 1:05 p.m. at the Bank of the West branch located at 2050 South Downing Street.

Investigators said the suspect used a gun to rob the bank then ran off. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He was pictured wearing a dark striped hat, a baggy white long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).