Veteran mom needs new service dog

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Angela Williams is excited to bond with her new service dog in training, Bailey. Bailey is a lab mix, who was donated to Angela bu a family at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Littleton, after Angela’s first service dog died. “It’s been two weeks without him, and yes it’s rough,” she said.

Angela is a veteran and a young mother who suffers from crippling anxiety. “The anxiety will cause me to have a seizure and then it will send me into my epileptic seizures,” Williams said.

A trained service dog can make all the difference in her life. That’s why her priest is trying to help. “When he`s trained he`s going to be able to detect the seizures before she does, and intervene to help her and keep her safe,” said Father Todd Sorensen.

He set up a GoFundEe page to help pay for Bailey’s expensive training. “I believe Bailey is going to really help Angela with independence and be successful in returning to work,” the priest said.

So far Bailey is doing great. He passed a temperament test and trainability test. Angela is hoping to raise $7,000 to help pay for some of the training.

If you’d like to donate go to:

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/new-hero