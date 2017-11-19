RTD A Line train hits, injuries woman walking across tracks near DIA

DENVER — A woman was injured after she was hit by an RTD A Line train near Denver International Airport late Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. about 200 yards outside of the airport station, RTD spokesman Nate Currey siad.

The woman was “transported alive” to a nearby hospital, according to RTD.

RTD suspended train service between the airport and 61st and Pena stations for about two hours overnight. It has since reopened.

Denver police are investigating the incident.

There is no information on circumstances that led to incident.