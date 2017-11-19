Public Storage in Englewood hit with several burglaries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Public Storage Units at 4550 S. Federal Blvd. in Englewood have been burglarized at least 15 times between January and October of this year.

In many of the cases, the locks had been cut off and people renting the units weren’t aware their things had been stolen until Public Storage alerted them.

One renter told us he lost everything from leather chairs to sports equipment in February while another renter even lost her deceased parents ashes.

Another man lost $8,000 in items.

The FOX31 Problems Solvers reviewed police reports, one of which said surveillance cameras were not plugged in.

A code is required to open iron gates to get into the facility, but it’s not clear how the burglars gained access to the property.

One renter told us many of the units that were broken into, were inside a building and only had access through an internal hallway.

The Problem Solvers attempted to reach both the local and national spokesperson for Public Storage several times since last month. So far, we have not heard back from the company.

The company’s website says renters must have insurance on their belongings before a unit is rented out.

We spoke to several victims who said they had no idea there was a problem with burglaries until it was too late.

Another woman who was leaving the units Saturday evening said, she had not been told about the burglaries and was planning on moving her items somewhere else.