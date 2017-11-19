Photos: Martin Truex Jr., Denver-based Furniture Row Racing go for NASCAR championship

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Martin Truex Jr. has just one race left to close out a dream season for the NASCAR driver and his Colorado-based Furniture Row Racing team.

Truex was the fastest among the four championship contenders in practice and will start in second position for the season finale Sunday.

He is also the favorite to win. The No. 78 car has won seven races this season — the most of any NASCAR team.

Kami Carmann is in Homestead, Florida this weekend with the Furniture Row Racing team for the championship race and will be bringing us the latest on Facebook and on FOX31 and Channel 2 News.