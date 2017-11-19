Man, dog killed by semi-trailer after driver pulls over during argument

A domestic dispute led to a fatal crash Sunday evening on Interstate 25 near Windsor.

The call regarding the wreck came in to Colorado State Patrol at 5:33 p.m. from mile marker 264.

According to witnesses and the CSP, a woman pulled to the side of the road as she and a passenger argued.

While stopped, a dog jumped out of the vehicle and the male passenger pursued the dog.

A semi-trailer hit and killed both the dog and the man. The victim is identified as a 39-year-old man from Tennessee.

The Colorado State Patrol is putting the call out for witnesses and encourage anyone with information to come forward.