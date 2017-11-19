Inside Furniture Row Racing’s hauler before NASCAR championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- Martin Truex Jr. can cap an unprecedented year with his first NASCAR Series Championship.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Truex are the four championship contenders. The highest finisher of the finalists will claim the Monster Cup Series title.

Denny Hamlin starts on the pole in the finale, with Truex second, Busch third, Keselowski fifth and Harvick ninth.

The leader in points and wins all season long, Truex says it's his team that make him look good.

Making sure the team has everything they need means hauling every tool, every piece of equipment, every snack they may need.

Kami Carmann takes you inside the Furniture Row hauler.