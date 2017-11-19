Fatal car v. pedestrian wreck closes Interstate 76 Sunday evening

The Colorado State Patrol confirmed that a pedestrian was killed when struck by a car at eastbound Interstate 76 at 88th Avenue Sunday evening.

The wreck shut down eastbound Interstate 76 as the wreck is cleaned and the investigation begins, according to a tweet posted at 6:40 p.m. by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

I-76 EB CLOSED @ 88 ave b/c crash;No est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 20, 2017

The driver of the vehicle that killed the pedestrian stayed on scene and there is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

This situation is developing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.