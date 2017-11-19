Denver Nuggets players deliver pizza to Denver Police Department

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets showed a little love to the Denver Police Department in the form of cheesy treats.

A Facebook post by the DPD Sunday has pictures of Nikola Jokić and Emmanuel Mudiay delivering pizza to the hardworking officers as well as shaking hands and posing for pictures.

The post – titled ‘We love Nuggets and Pizza” – notes that “anyone who knows a police officer knows that they are often so busy answering calls for service that they sometimes forget to eat.”

The players brought lunch to the District One police station last week. The post finishes by saying the men are “tops in our books!”