× Denver Art Museum closes iconic building’s doors for the next four years

DENVER — Visitors flocked to the Denver Art Museum’s North building to enjoy it one last time before it closes its doors for four years as part of an extensive renovation project.

The project will cost $150 million and is expected to be complete by the end of 2021. Renovations will include adding more elevators, updating the welcome center and learning space, insulating the building and adding a restaurant among other things.

“[The project will] bring the building up to 21st Century standards and present the art in the best light possible in the future,” said Darrin Alfred, Curator of Architecture and Design.

On Sunday, visitors signed the walls on the first floor with “see you later” notes.

“It’s bitter sweet. It’s sad but it’s really exciting,” said Nikki Seng.

“They are going to do some crazy exciting things with it so I think it will be good,” said Katie Quinn.

The museum raised $100 million privately for the project to go along with $35 million in bond money from the city.

The Denver Art Museum’s Hamilton Building will be open seven days a week during the north building’s renovations.

A spokesperson for the museum said the plan is to open the building entirely by 2021, but if individual floors are completed sooner than that date, they will be opened up to the public.