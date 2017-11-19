Broncos lose sixth straight game; fall to Bengals 20-17

DENVER — The Broncos lost their sixth game in a row on Sunday. It’s the team’s first six game losing streak since 1990.

After both teams went three and out on their opening drives, the Broncos special teams stepped up to the plate with a huge play.

Shaquil Barrett blocked the Bengals’ punt to give the Broncos offense great field position at the 29 yard line.

Things didn’t go as planned though as Brock Osweiler attempted a throw to Cody Latimer and the ball was intercepted by Dre Kirkpatrick. It looked to be a pick-six, but Kirkpatrick dropped the ball at the one yard line.

PICK-6-OHHH NO! Dre Kirkpatrick nearly has a 101-yard PICK-6… But fumbles inside the 5. Wow. #CINvsDEN pic.twitter.com/zUyPI5Q0xZ — NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2017

But, ultimately, the Bengals would find the end zone to give them the early lead – but they missed the extra point giving the Broncos some relief.

The Broncos offense responded on their next drive as Osweiler and C.J. Anderson quickly moved the Broncos past midfield. After a huge throw to Bennie Fowler, a short run from Devontae Booker, and a run from Osweiler – the Broncos were marching down the field.

Taking a risk on fourth and one, Anderson broke a tackle and ran it to the Bengals’ 19 yard line.

Anderson would end the drive with a touchdown from the three on third down giving the Broncos a 7-6 lead. It was the first touchdown in the first quarter in six games and also the first rushing touchdown in the first quarter this season.

It was also the first time since week four that the Broncos were leading at the end of the first quarter.

That lead didn’t last long as the Bengals would come back with a touchdown to open the second quarter as Andy Dalton hit Alex Erickson.

As the first half was coming to a close, the Broncos hoped to cut the lead. The offense got close enough for Brandon McManus to attempt a 61 yard field goal. He easily made the first kick, but the Bengals called a timeout.

The second attempt was blocked and it remained 13-7 at halftime.

Following a 41 yard field goal from McManus, the Bengals put up another touchdown to make it 20-10 with about eight minutes left in the game.

The Broncos showed some fight as Demaryius Thomas scored a touchdown to bring it back within three with five minutes left in the game.

It didn’t matter though, a quick three and out with less than two minutes to go would seal the deal.

The last time Cincinnati won in Denver was in 1975.

The Broncos drop to a 3-7 record and take on the AFC West rivals Oakland Raiders next week.