9 people displaced after multi-unit house fire in Denver

DENVER — Nine people were displaced after a fire broke out near 3338 N Clayton St. in Denver on Saturday night, the Denver Fire Department said.

Eight to 12 units were affected by the fire and Denver Fire rescued at least three people from the buildings.

The Red Cross Denver is providing assistance to the nine people displaced by the fire. There were eight adults, one child, and a pet.

The Red Cross says that they anticipate hearing from three families who were not home at the time of the fire.

Denver Fire did not say how the fire started.