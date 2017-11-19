Loved ones reflect on 5 year anniversary of Dylan Redwine’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURANGO, Colo. — Sunday marked the 5 year anniversary of Dylan Redwine’s murder in southwest Colorado.

Redwine was last seen at his father’s home in Vallecito (near Durango) on November 19, 2012.

His father, Mark Redwine, remains locked up in the La Plata County jail — accused with his murder.

On Sunday, Dylan’s best buddies from his childhood gathered at Bayfield Cemetery to remember the then 13-year-old boy. They were all 13-years-old when Dylan initially disappeared. Today they’re 18.

“It was a huge influence on our lives through 8th grade, early high school - even going through graduation,” said Jackson Sibley, a childhood friend of Dylan’s.

“I’ve tried to take the good from it, but it’s always been tough. You lose part of your family when you lose something like that,” explained Wesley Herring, another friend.

Growing up, Dylan Redwine was known as a 'trickster’ to his friends, constantly playing jokes on them.

“I remember that for sure, it was like a little brotherhood,” Herring added.

Along with their two other friends, Fernando Stubbs and Ryan Nava, the 5 were inseparable.

“Our whole early lives just hanging out with him we always expected we’d always be there for each other, ya know?” Sibley said. “It was definitely different and shaped the way we grew up, for sure”.

Dylan’s mother, Elaine Hall, sparked the #JusticeForDylan movement which gained national attention.

On Sunday, Hall reflected on her son’s life and the lives of the boys who were his best friends.

“It so important to share all parts of Dylan's life and show all those that miss him,” Hall said. “I miss him more with each passing day and am so appreciative of all those who continue to keep his memory alive”.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for mid-December in La Plata County.