World War II vet gearing up for 101st birthday

DENVER -- World War II Veterans are hard to come by these days. Most are in their 90s. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, hundreds die every day.

There is at least one World War II vet in our area still living. He lives in Lakewood and is now past the century mark.

John Sekulich is celebrating is 101st birthday this month. He spent Saturday with friends and family at his birthday party. At 101 some thing are hard to remember, and other things you won't forget.

“I saw, the group the day before the bulge, next day they were all dead, Hitler’s troops shot every one of them, 78 of them, and that you can’t forget,” John Sekulich said, as he remembers his time as an active soldier.

Sekulich was born in 1916. We asked him the secret to living this long. He said, "Try to be active all the time, played ball till I had to quit, I didn’t drink or smoke.”

We also asked him what advice he has for people. Sekulich said, "Get rid of their cell phones there’s too much of that walking down the street.”