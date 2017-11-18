Volunteers continue Daddy Bruce’s legacy, feed 6,500 Colorado families for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Hundreds of volunteers assembled boxes full of Thanksgiving necessities that were then passed out to 6,500 families in need around Colorado on Saturday as part of The Epworth Foundation's Feed a Family initiative in the spirit of "Daddy Bruce" Randolph's tradition.

Volunteers set up a long assembly line down Bruce Randolph Avenue, the same street the local icon fed thousands for Thanksgiving.

"We are out here to support the legacy of Daddy Bruce," said volunteer Jessica Luna.

"He's an icon," said Rev. Ronald Wooding. "His goal, he said he wanted to be like Jesus and feed 5,000 people but it just kept growing and growing."

Volunteers filled the boxes with turkeys, corn, mashed potatoes and other foods families will enjoy on Thanksgiving. Volunteer Martin Horton said it was great to give back.

"It makes me feel good, you know? To be able to not be the only one, or the only family to eat because I am fortunate enough. And help other people do it," said Horton.

Families lined up on the street to receive a box. Dayna Wortham picked up her first box last year and returned this year for another one. She called the program "heaven sent" for her family this Thanksgiving.

"Seeing that I am expecting, it’s definitely going to help supplement some of the things we weren’t able to get this year. With rising food costs, it’s been really hard to budget for a family of four so this is really helpful," said Wortham.

The Epworth Foundation is $30,000 short the money it needs to feed all the families. For ways to donate, volunteer and nominate a family in need for next year, visit its website.