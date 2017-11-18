Virginia woman catches record fish while vacationing in Colorado

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Dillon Reservoir in Summit County produced a new state record fish, and it was caught by a vacationing doctor from Virginia November 6.

Dr. Lindsay Regali of Charlottesville, Virginia was enjoying an early November day of fishing at Dillon Reservoir with her husband when she landed the record breaking arctic char.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife certified the fish as the new state record, weighing in at 4.15 pounds and 23.5 inches in length, breaking the previous record of 3.75 pounds and 20.5 inches, caught in Dillon Reservoir in 1994 by Marshall Brenner,” the agency said in a statement.

“There was an ongoing joke throughout the day that I was jealous of how many fish my husband had been catching,” said Regali. “I was laughing and joking around because I realized I had finally caught one that I knew was bigger than his. I realized it was big but had no idea how big until we got it in the boat.”

They were with local guide Randy Ford of Alpine Fishing Adventures when Regali caught the fish.

The physician calls herself a casual angler.

“It was such a fun, unique experience to be fishing with snow coming down, surrounded by the Rocky Mountains. It was almost surreal,” she said. “Mostly, it was just a lot of fun and it was something I’ll definitely want to go back and do again.”

Arctic char is a cousin to salmon and lake trout.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind anglers that they can keep one arctic char over 20″ at Dillon Reservoir. Any arctic char caught that’s less than 20″ must be returned to the water right away.

