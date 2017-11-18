× Suspect wanted in metro Denver robberies arrested in Iowa

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A suspect who was wanted in connection with crimes in multiple metro Denver communities was in custody in Iowa Saturday.

Blake Newton was arrested in the Council Bluffs area and being held in the Pottawattamie County jail.

Investigators in Colorado did not have information to release about the circumstances of his arrest.

Newton, 23, was identified earlier as a suspect after a woman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint outside the North Boulder Recreation Center on Nov. 6.

Police believe Newton brandished a handgun while robbing a woman just before 9 p.m. at the recreation center at 3170 Broadway.

The victim told police that as she was opening her vehicle door, she heard footsteps, turned around and saw a man with a semiautomatic handgun running toward her.

The woman screamed as the suspect grabbed for her purse, causing her to fall to the ground on top of the handbag.

The suspect then grabbed the woman’s hair, slammed her head on the pavement and took the purse, then got into a vehicle and left the scene on Broadway, police said.

In addition to the robbery in Boulder, Newton is suspect in a robbery near South Holly Street and East Evans Avenue in Denver as well as one in Aurora.