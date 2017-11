× Sunshine and cooler temperatures Saturday

DENVER — The snowstorm has ended in the mountains leaving fresh powder and sunshine for skiers Saturday.

The weather pattern is turning quiet.

It will be dry on Saturday with plenty of sunshine in metro Denver, but highs will be in the chilly upper 40s.

The outlook from Sunday through Thanksgiving and the end of next week looks to be dry, mainly sunny with a mix of mild 50s and 60s.

