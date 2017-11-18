× Ryan Seacrest denies allegations of sexual misconduct

An investigation has been launched into possible misconduct by Ryan Seacrest when he worked at the E! News network.

The alleged incident happened about a decade ago; a former stylist who worked at E! has made the accusations but details about what happened are not being released.

Seacrest released a statement – which you can find below – saying if he made the stylist feel anything but respected, he is truly sorry though he denied any explicit misconduct and called the allegations “reckless.”

He went on to say “I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.’

Full statement:

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her,” Seacrest, 42, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday. “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry.”

“I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” he continued. “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be.”“I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question,” he concluded. “I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”