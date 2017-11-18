Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 different vehicles in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed after being struck by two vehicles in Weld County early Saturday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the victim was hit by a car while on foot, then his body was struck again by a different vehicle. It’s unclear whether the victim was dead at the time of the second impact.

It happened on 20459 Weld County Road 54 between the hours of 4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. The call came in to authorities at 4:44 a.m.

Fatal hit & run weld co rd 54 Approx 4am 11/18. looking for 99-00 purple Honda Accord. Driver side mirror damage if seen call 970-590-7196 pic.twitter.com/RhP5CSAlpS — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) November 19, 2017

The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene and an active search for the drivers is underway. CSP asks the public to be on the lookout for a 2009/2000 purple Honda Accord.

Parts of the vehicle were found at the location of the crash and officials say the car likely has damage to the side mirror.

The second vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a 2009/2011 gray or slate colored Volkswagen Golf GTA.

The pedestrian is being identified as a 21-year-old man whose name has not been released.

If you have any information regarding these hit-and-runs, call 970-590-7196.