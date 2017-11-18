Longmont police investigate stabbing at apartment complex

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Longmont Police Department is reporting a stabbing at a local apartment complex Saturday night.

The call to officials was placed at 6:12 p.m. and officers responded to the Shores Apartments at 2450 Airport Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim had been stabbed and she was transported to the hospital.

While a spokesperson for the department said they have a strong lead on the identification of the suspect, no description has yet been released.

The identity of the victim, her age nor her medical condition are available at this time.

Police are not saying whether they believe this was a homicide but they are investigating.

