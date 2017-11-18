× Denver Rescue Mission needs 3,800 turkeys donated to reach goal

DENVER — The Denver Rescue Mission said it is short of reaching its goal of collecting 15,000 turkeys by November 22.

It says it still needs just under 3,800 turkeys to be donated to meet the goal by Tuesday.

Students from Ponderosa High School spent their Saturday morning packing 3,000 Thanksgiving food boxes at the rescue mission’s warehouse in Denver. It’s the most food boxes the rescue mission has ever prepared for Thanksgiving.

They’re asking for turkeys that are 12 pounds or larger.

Here are the donation locations: