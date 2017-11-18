Denver police on-scene Downing Street shooting

DENVER — Denver police responded to a call about a shooting at a liquor store in the 2900 block of Downing Street Saturday night.
According to a tweet posted by the department, one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
The victim’s identity has not been released and there is currently no suspect information available. Police have not said there is a danger to the public.
This information is preliminary and the story will be updated as it develops.
39.758572 -104.973056