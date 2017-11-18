Denver police on-scene Downing Street shooting

Posted 9:06 pm, November 18, 2017, by , Updated at 09:27PM, November 18, 2017

DENVER — Denver police responded to a call about a shooting at a liquor store in the 2900 block of Downing Street Saturday night.

Photo: KDVR

According to a tweet posted by the department, one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The victim’s identity has not been released and there is currently no suspect information available. Police have not said there is a danger to the public.

This information is preliminary and the story will be updated as it develops.