Denver police on-scene Downing Street shooting

DENVER — Denver police responded to a call about a shooting at a liquor store in the 2900 block of Downing Street Saturday night.

According to a tweet posted by the department, one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

#DPD officers are on-scene in the 2900 Blk of Downing Street in regard to a shooting. One party has been transported for treatment related to a GSW. No available suspect info at present. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Bbb7Kv0G36 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 19, 2017

The victim’s identity has not been released and there is currently no suspect information available. Police have not said there is a danger to the public.

This information is preliminary and the story will be updated as it develops.