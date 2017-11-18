× Colorado Springs police care for cold, wet, thirsty dog found outside coffee shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs posted on their Facebook page about a dog that was found outside a coffee shop early Saturday morning. Officers took care of the dog and this story does have a good ending.

“A coffee shop at Palmer Park/Powers called in … she was there, wet, freezing and thirsty when they went to open. No tags,” the post read.

Officers took her to a police station where she roamed around until the Humane Society went by to pick her up.

“Hopefully the pup is chipped! Someone is waking up sad bc their puppy is missing,” the post finished.

This story has a happy ending. The police department said the Humane Society told them the dog was reunited with her family.