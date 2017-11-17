Storm to deliver snow to mountains, light accumulation in Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front will bring rain and snow to Colorado on Friday.

The storm will first impact the high country, where a winter storm warning is in effect for the northern and central mountains through early Saturday morning.

There will be sunshine in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Friday morning, with highs surging into the mid-60s ahead of the cold front.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon. The storm will first bring rain, then a rain/snow mix for the evening rush and into Friday night.

There will be light snow accumulations on grassy areas west and south of Denver and winds will gust 20-45 mph.

The heaviest snow in the mountains will be above 9,000 feet with 4-12 inches falling and a few localized pockets up to 20 inches such as on the Flat Tops and West Elks near Snowmass and Aspen.

Snow levels will start high, then fall into Friday afternoon as the cold front moves in with colder air. Wind gusts above treeline will be 40-80 mph.

The snow will end overnight into Saturday morning and skies will gradually clear with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Sunshine returns to Denver and the Front Range on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Sunday through Thanksgiving looks to be dry and mostly sunny each day with highs in the seasonal mid-50s.

