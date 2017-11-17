Every bar provides high-quality protein amounts, 8 grams of a prebiotic fiber, high levels of 21 vitamins and minerals, and low net carbs. The bars are also certified gluten free to provide a nutritious snack for individuals who need to avoid consuming foods that contain gluten.
Stabilyze Protein Bar
