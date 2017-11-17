Some companies thinking of canceling Holiday parties for fear of harassment allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new accusation seems to come out each and every day.

With more people coming forward, now some companies are wondering if hosting a holiday party is a good idea.

"We are actually in the harassment season," David Aduddel, CEO of Zoe Consulting, an HR consulting firm which specializes in sexual harassment training said.

Aduddel says holiday parties traditionally result in the most complaints -- which is why more sexual harassment training takes place during the Christmas season than any other time of the year.

"People get more relaxed around the office, all the changes that take place - so more issues arise," Aduddel said.

"Companies are weighing the risk and what they should do this holiday season," Aduddel said.

Aduddel suggests the following before attending your company gathering this year:

Touching can be inappropriate

Off color jokes & decorations can be offensive

Don't be afraid to tell coworkers to stop if something gets out of hand

"It's not that we don't celebrate, it's that we celebrate appropriately," Aduddel said.