Service dog shot, loses leg defending victim; police searching for suspects

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A 10-year-old service dog had one of her legs amputated after being shot while defending her owner during an assault at a motel last week, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said Friday.

A male and a female broke into an occupied room at the American Motel near Kipling Street and Interstate 70 about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, police said.

The male suspect allegedly assaulted one of the victims with a handgun. The victim’s service dog Nalla was shot while defending her owner, police said.

The suspects stole some personal belongings, then fled the motel, police said.

Nalla was found in the parking lot by Wheat Ridge officers and taken to a veterinarian. She survived, but lost one of her legs. Nalla is recovering well, police said.

Police posted photos of the suspects to their Facebook page in the hopes of capturing them.

Anyone who can identify either of the suspects is asked to call police at 303-237-2220.