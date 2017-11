× Semi rollover closes ramp from Vasquez to eastbound I-270

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A semi rolled over and spilled its load, closing an on ramp from Vasquez Boulevard to eastbound I-270 in Commerce City.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. The ramp remained closed for the evening commute.

The driver was extricated from his vehicle. He had minor injuries.

It appeared the truck was hauling garbage or material for recycling.

It wasn’t known when the ramp would reopen.