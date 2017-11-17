School bus shot at while driving in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A school bus was shot at while traveling in Mesa County Friday morning.

It happened at 6:22 a.m. on Reeder Mesa Road; the driver was the only occupant in the bus and was not injured. No children were on the bus at the time.

One bullet shot through and broke two windows on the bus, prompting a community notification to be sent out to homes in the area alerting residents to stay inside and shelter-in-place.

Deputies went door-to-door to check on residences and release the shelter-in-place. Reeder Mesa Road was closed at Highway 50 while law enforcement investigates.

According to an afternoon tweet from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the road is now open and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

Authorities also noted that deputies will patrol the area when students are dropped off Friday afternoon as a precaution.

#UPDATE We have completed the search of the area. Reeder Mesa Rd is back open & shelter-in-place lifted. Deputies will be in the area for student drop off this pm as a precaution. Incident, cause of damage, & whether bus was intentionally targeted is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/V3jN8JUogf — Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) November 17, 2017

At this time it is unknown if the bus was intentionally targeted and the origin of the bullet is still under investigation.

Student Transportation of America contacted all District 51 parents with students who take the bus and advised them on the situation. The bus will be out of service until further notice.

The incident remains under investigation.