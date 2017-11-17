Punch Bowl Social set to open in Stapleton flight control tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Standing alone among the houses, apartments and condos.

Almost defiant as progress swallows up every square inch of marketable real estate around it. It was scheduled for demolition.

Robert Thompson, founder of Punch Bowl Social, had a different idea, "Punch Bowl Social is an entertainment concept that has a diner-influenced menu and a craft beverage program. We do all this in a large format." Thompson said.

And what better format than a unique, and available, flight control tower. "When you are developing 2 1/4 acres, including 14,000 ft.² of outdoor entertainment, plus adding 6000 ft.² to a historic structure like this, it's a complicated job," he said.

It's also a finished job as a Punch Bowl Social at Stapleton will open its doors on Saturday night.

We know what you are thinking. What about the top of the tower? Sorry to say it is not handicap accessible so therefore at this time not open to the public.

But with the restaurant, bowling, games, cocktails, did we mention there are five bars? You'll soon forget all about the tower.

Preserving history and having a libation, could not think of a better combination.