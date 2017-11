Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Are you tired of working for hours on the turkey and fixings during Thanksgiving? Now you can just pop open a can of Prngles.

The potato chip brand is launching its first Thanksgiving-themed flavors -- and they all come in a nice dinner tray.

For a limited time, customers can try seven flavors: Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, and green bean casserole.