Navy acknowledges pilot drew obscene sky drawings

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Navy has taken responsibility for some obscene sky drawings made over a portion of northern Washington.

KREM 2 in Spokane said they received multiple pictures and phone calls showing male genitalia drawn in the sky.

Warning: Some viewers might find the photos offensive.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

Officials from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island told KREM 2 the drawing was made by one of their aircraft.

“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable,” the station said in a statement.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said unless the act poses a safety risk, there is nothing it can do about it, saying it “cannot police morality.”

NAS Whidbey Island is home to all Navy tactical electronic attack squadrons flying the EA-18G Growler, four P-3 Orion Maritime Patrol squadrons and two Fleet Reconnaissance squadrons flying the EP-3E Aries.