Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know more than 30 million Americans are living with Diabetes? That’s 1 in 11 people! And a staggering 86 million adults are prediabetic which means they are at risk for developing Type 2 Diabetes.

Talk to your Pharmacist or Provider at The Little Clinic for more information about the Diabetes.

For more information about pricing and services, just send an email to Dietitians@TheLittleClinic.com. And be sure to follow them on Instagram.