Mountain storm causes multiple closures on Interstate 70

A snowstorm in the mountains has caused closures on both sides of I-70.

Westbound I-70 is closed at Empire Junction, mile marker 232, because of bad weather, according to a tweet from CDOT.

Eastbound I-70 is closed at Silverthorne, mile marker 205, because of multiple spin outs. There is no estimated time for reopening and officials warn of “extended closures.”

Eastbound I-70 is also closed at Vail Pass, mile marker 184, again because of multiple spin outs.

This weekend, the heaviest snow in the mountains will be above 9,000 feet with 4-12 inches falling and a few localized pockets up to 20 inches such as on the Flat Tops and West Elks near Snowmass and Aspen.

Stay with FOX31 and Channel 2 for the latest weather and safety updates.