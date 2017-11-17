× Mother Nature gives ski resorts nice serving of snow ahead of Thanksgiving

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Mother Nature dished up a nice serving of snow ahead of Thanksgiving, much to the excitement of ski resorts.

By Friday afternoon, the winter storm dropped almost six inches of snow at Loveland Ski Area, with another few inches expected before the storm moves out.

“We’re really excited. We’ve been open for a couple of weeks and this is kind of the first big storm since we’ve been open,” said John Sellers, the ski area’s spokesperson.

Right now, 6 percent of Loveland’s terrain is open — that’s 7 of its 94 runs.

While Sellers said the ski area has more runs open right now than this time last year, the ski area would like to see more terrain open. The ski area will open another chairlift ahead of Thanksgiving and potentially even earlier than that thanks to Friday’s now.

“It’s going to really help us out with snow making and help us to get more terrain open,” said Sellers.

Skiers and snowboarders were thrilled to see the snow as they hit the slopes Friday.

“I was coming here thinking it would be absolutely bountiful but it didn’t look like that yesterday when I landed in Denver so to see this is great, it’s really really great,” said Paul Cullington.

“It’s awesome. It’s way overdue so we can’t wait to go up,” said Daniel Pring.