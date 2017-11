ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man was killed in an industrial accident on Friday morning, the Englewood Police Department said.

Police and firefighters responded to All Recycling at 1775 W. Wesley Ave. about 8:30 a.m. after an explosion was reported.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The man has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.