Joana’s Fitness Gift Ideas

CYCLE SAC - BIKE POUCH (BLK)

This bike pouch is the perfect item for all types commuters and serious cyclists alike. The clear tech pouch allows you to use and view your phone, while the dual adjustable straps on the back make it easy.

https://www.nodproducts.com/cycle-sac/bike-pouch/blk

Tech-Pouch + Pocket

Introducing the new and improved Busy Band! The new model combines (1) zipper-secured pocket and (1) clear tech-pouch for easy smartphone use and visibility while enclosed.

*Only available in Navy/Orange.

The standard model this Busy Band has (2) zipper-secured pockets that will expand to fit any smartphone allowing you to keep your valuables close and concealed.

*Only available in Black

https://www.nodproducts.com/busy-band/fitness-waistband/page?rq=busy%20band

The Hydro Fitness Bottle

The Hydro Fitness Bottle mixes practicality and convenience by incorporating a clear tech pouch for your phone. It’s leak proof, BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Stay hydrated and connected.

https://www.nodproducts.com/hydrofit/fitness-water-bottle/page?rq=hydro%20fit