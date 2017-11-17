× Facial hair competition in Longmont this weekend

LONGMONT – Got a sweet ‘stache like Ron Swanson or Ron Burgundy? Or maybe you like to rock an epic beard.

Well if that describes you, or you just like facial hair, the perfect event is happening this weekend in Longmont at the Dickens Opera House.

We’re talking about the 5th annual Beard and Mustache Competition on Saturday, hosted by the Boulder Facial Hair Club.

“It’s for men and women. You know, if you have to shave for a job or you can’t grow a beard, come on in. It’s not like we’re going to be ‘Your beard’s not good enough,'” Club President Huk Holt said.

It costs $20 to compete and only $10 to watch.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and the competition starts at 5:00 p.m.

The competition benefits the Conscious Alliance and the Rocky Mountain Cancer Assistance.