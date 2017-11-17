× Boulder railroad crossing set for repairs after Problem Solvers get involved

BOULDER, Colo. — Slabs of concrete are loose and bolts are sticking out at a railroad crossing in Boulder. It’s near the intersection of 63rd and Arapahoe.

For months one company has tried to get the railroad to fix the area. The concrete on the road is crumbling. A nearby company calls it a safety hazard.

“There’s rebars sticking out,” Lyndsy Morse with Via Mobility Services said. “It’s just not stable.”

With multiple businesses along the Boulder road, tons of traffic goes over the cracks every day. The concrete shakes and metal parts stick out.

“Five or six loose slabs,” Rob Debarros with Via Mobility Services said. “It’s in horrible shape.”

Via Mobility Services, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities and those who need help to get around, took the liberty of trying to get it fixed.

“We had already reached out to BNSF,” Morse said.

Burlington North Santa Fe is the railroad company. They responded to Via Mobility’s calls and emails, but for months could never say when crews would be out to fix the problem.

“Its been sort of, up in the air of what’s going to happen when and we just haven’t been able to solidify any actual action,” Morse said.

The Problem Solvers made a few calls and BNSF says a crew should be out to repair the cracks next week.

BNSF says only certain employees know how to fix a problem like this one and they’ve been tied up with other things.