Man charged with first-degree murder

The Denver District Attorney’s office has charged a man with murder.

The D.A. says Corey Davis shot 42-year-old Christoper Moody in the chest when Moody was in his car on North Olive Street on November 6.

Moody drove off, but crashed his car into an unoccupied parked car about a block away.

Denver firefighters responded to the report of a car accident and found Moody with a gun shot wound.

Moody died later at the hospital from the shooting.

The D.A. says the shooting is linked to an incident when Moody allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.

Davis was arrested November 8.